Law Minister Rijiju Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Statement On Judiciary & EC; Seeks Apology

Moments after Rahul Gandhi spoke in the Parliament, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday countered the Congress leader's statement on the Judiciary & the Election Commission. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Rijiju made it clear that he was condemning Rahul Gandhi's statement on the 'vital institutions of the democracy' not just as India's Law Minister but also as a citizen of the country.

The Congress leader while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address during Budget session 2022 said that the Judiciary, the EC, along with the Pegasus, were are all 'instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states". Reacting on the same, Rijiju said in a tweet, "Mr Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC."

Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC.



These are vital institutions of our democracy.



Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC. https://t.co/FJk2EPpBq5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 2, 2022

EAM rebuts Rahul Gandhi's 'China & Pakistan brought together' claim

In his reply to the Motion of thanks for the President's address, Rahul Gandhi also claimed that China and Pakistan- two nuclear-capable neighbours of India - have joined hands. The Congress party leader blamed the ruling BJP government for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate.

"What you have done is, you have brought them together", he said, adding, "Look at the weapons they are buying, the countries they are speaking to. The country is at risk, it is at risk from the inside. I am very uncomfortable about where my country stands right now."

Rahul Gandhi received a swift rebuttal from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who retorted that the China-Pakistan relationship is older than the Modi government.

Giving the leader some history lessons, Jaishankar reminded

In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China.

China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s.

From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration.

In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started.