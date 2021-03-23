Law Minister RS Prasad Slams MVA, Questions ATS For 'rushing' Mansukh Hiren Death Probe

With the explosive Vazegate unravelling minute-by-minute, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday raised questions over the Maharashtra government and its attempt to shield now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Prasad expressed displeasure over the ATS' press conference on Tuesday which significantly held Sachin Vaze as the prime accused in the suspicious death case of Mansukh Hiren, calling it a 'speedy attempt' to shut the case.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Union Law Minister said, "This whole skeleton is coming out with an alarming regularity. First CM defending Sachin Vaze, their ATS is now framing him in murder of mansukh Hiren. Then comes the HM demanding Rs 100 crore to be collected, then what is the target set for the entire state? Thirdly, Mr Pawar defending Anil Deshmukh by stating that he was in quaratine. Does any man hold a press conference in quarantine? If he is contracted with COVID, can he travel in a plane? All this shows that Sharad Pawar was not given the right briefing. You need to order the sacking of Anil Deshmukh." READ | Mansukh Hiren case: ATS chief hints at more arrests; banks on Sachin Vaze's interrogation

Drawing attention to the ATS press conference on Tuesday, Prasad questioned why has the state not handed over the probe to the NIA - which is investigating the Antilia bomb scare. Pertinently, the MHA has already issued an order to transfer the probe of Mansukh Hiren's death to the NIA. However, the central investigating agency has claimed that Maharashtra ATS has not handed over the documents related to the case yet. The Union Minister also slammed the ruling MVA government for deflecting accusations and questions by retorting that it is an attempt to dethrone and besmirch the Maharashtra government. "You raise something about the MVA, they retort that there is an attempt to defame them. Is the Aghadi government that weak? You will commit the grossest impropriety in governance, you will throw the rule book to the wind," he said.

"I was angry today seeing this loot, corruption. Any person with propriety would be angry and I think you will give me this. Mumbai does not deserve it, Maharashtra does not deserve it," the Law Minister concluded. READ | RS Prasad urges Sharad Pawar to salvage his 'political credibility', hits back at Sena

Serious allegations against Maha HM

In a letter to Maharashtra CM, former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh had alleged that the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had set a target of Rs 100 crores for now-suspended API Sachin Vaze to be collected from hotels, bars and restaurants. The former Mumbai CP has now moved the Supreme Court and claimed that he was moved by certain leaders who he claimed were aggrieved by his revelations on Anil Deshmukh. In a petition to the top court, Param Bir Singh has accused Anil Deshmukh of abusing his power as Home Minister for calling and directly instructing police officers for 'extorting money from establishments across Mumbai and from other sources and for interfering in investigations. Param Bir Singh demanded a fair CBI investigation to probe Deshmukh's abuse of the office of Home Minister.

On Tuesday morning, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed to have explosive evidence to prove more aspects of the mammoth Vazegate scandal and levelled some sensational charges of corruption against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Tuesday. Amid growing controversy over the allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis said that he possesses 6.3 GB of phone-recording data and crucial documents pertaining to an alleged racket of transfer and posting of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police allegedly on the instructions of Deshmukh, along the lines of what Param Bir Singh has alleged in his plea to the Supreme Court where he has sought a CBI inquiry into his former superior Deshmukh's 'misdeeds'.