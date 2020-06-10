Law Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's India-China Politics; Says 'he Questioned Balakot Too'

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his continuous attack on Centre over Indo-China border dispute, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he has a habit of questioning India. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Prasad hinted at the occupation of Aksai Chin by China and said that people of India knows what happened when Congress and China worked together. He added that the former Congress chief had questioned the government on Balakot airstrike and on surgical strike in the aftermath of Uri.

There is only one thing I want to say about Rahul Gandhi, what knowledge he has about the economy and crucial issues is well known, all he does is to question. We should debate on his understanding. He should have sense that not to ask questions to govt on Twitter when it comes to any international issue. But do not forget, he is the one who asked proof for Balakot and surgical strikes. Everyone knows what happened when the Congress party and China worked together. At this moment, let us not get into it and let us be united."

Rahul Gandhi's questions Centre

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi mocked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the border tensions between India and China. He was commenting on Shah's statement in the virtual rally wherein the Home Minister said that India's defence policy is strong and that the country knows how to protect its borders. Thereafter, Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Indian Army, media and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. Hitting out at Wayanad MP, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Congress has been fearmongering over this issue he will respond on only in the Parliament. Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have repeatedly stated that the Chinese army has taken possession of Indian territory, disregarding contrary official statements, and politicising the armed forces' engagement with the Chinese side to defuse tensions.

Veterans slam Rahul Gandhi

Top retired generals of the Indian Army issued a joint statement slamming Rahul Gandhi for his 'lack of knowledge' and attempt to ignore 'blunders' during Nehru's political tenure. "Does Rahul Gandhi know that Tibet was handed over to China on a platter by Mr Nehru and China constructed roads through Aksai Chin later and occupied it when Nehru was Prime Minister?" remarked the statement.

"Had the past government undertaken border infrastructure and development and modernized Indian Armed Forces to match the hostile adversary, India would have been in a much better position to thwart misadventure by Chinese much earlier," read the statement by the Army Veterans.

