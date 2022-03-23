Law Of Ruler In Bengal, Not Rule Of Law: WB Guv Terms Birbhum Massacre Shame On Democracy

On the horrific Birbhum massacre, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made his mind clear on the incident, looking at the enormity of the carnage. In his Shaheed Diwas address, PM Modi asked the Bengal government to take strict action and said that accused must be punished immediately.

"I will not say a word on that because the PM has spoken. I am sure you all listened to it. Looking at the enormity of the carnage - we have not seen such kind of carnage in recent history - he has reacted on it." Dhankhar said, "Nothing can be more painful in a democracy than women and children being burnt alive."

'Law of ruler in Bengal, not rule of law'

Calling Birbhum violence a shame on democracy, he added, "The government has not learned the lesson even after National Human Rights Commission's through the report in pursuance of a judicial order indicating in there is the law of the ruler in West Bengal, not rule of law.".

PM Modi says 'accused must be punished', assures help from centre

In his address after inaugurating Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Rampurhat violence. He said that the state government should take stern action and the accused must be punished immediately.

"I express my condolences over Birbhum violence, West Bengal. Whatever help is needed to book culprits, I assure all possible help from Centre to State. I hope state government takes strict action against culprits, and those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too," PM Modi said.

At least eight people, including two children, were charred to death after around a dozen houses were set ablaze with petrol bombs in Rampurhat's Bogtui in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place hours after the Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader was killed by unidentified assailants.

The incident has created a political uproar in Bengal with BJP demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resign. The Left Front (LF) took out a rally in Rampurhat town, demanding justice for those killed. Indian National Congress said that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will visit Birbhum on Thursday. So far, at least 22 arrests have been made by police in relation to the incident.