Laxmikant Bajpai Appointed As BJP's Chief Whip In Rajya Sabha, Succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Laxmikant Bajpai as its chief whip in Rajya Sabha after his predecessor former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla was not nominated to the upper House of the Parliament.

On Thursday, BJP renominated Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. He was renominated to the House from Maharashtra in June.

Who is Laxmikant Bajpai?

Bajpai was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Meerut seat four times. He was also the president of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit.

He remained BJP's UP chief from 2012 to 2016. During his tenure, BJP recorded a landslide victory in the northern state in the 2014 general election, winning 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats. He is a prominent Brahmin face.

Bajpai started his political career in 1977 as president of Yuva Morcha city unit. He has also served as vice-president of the state unit of Yuva Morcha. He was elected from the Meerut assembly constituency in 1986, 1996, 2002 and 2012. However, he lost from Meerut in 2017.

Last year, the saffron party had appointed him chairperson of joint committee to screen names of the leaders who wish to take party membership ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

He studied Bachelor of Science (BSc) from Meerut College and later obtained a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree from Rishikul Ayurveda College, Haridwar.