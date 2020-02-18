LDF Stages Protests All Over Kerala Against The 2020-21 Union Budget

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) party of Kerala on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Central government offices across the state. The party has been protesting against the 'anti-people' policies in the Union Budget of 2020-21. In the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, the LDF leaders and workers protested in front of the Railway Mail Services (RMS) office.

BR Anil, District Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) while addressing the protestors spoke about Kerala being neglected in the Union Budget. "The Union Budget has neglected Kerala completely. The Budget has proposals only to help corporates. There is no effort to address job creation or address issues faced by youths of the country. LDF is staging dharnas in front of Central government offices across the state in protest against the budget," the District Secretary said.

Union Budget 2020-21

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had commenced the budget speech by stressing that the 2020 Budget is to boost the income and enhance purchasing power. She had further noted that the fundamentals of the economy were strong, inflation had been contained, banks had been cleaned up and formalization of the economy had taken place during the NDA government’s first term in office.

Along with it, she spoke about the positive impact after the introduction of GST and also paid homage to the late Arun Jaitley for his invaluable contribution. She had also listed the success of government schemes such as PMAY, Ayushmann Bharat, financial inclusion, and other schemes.

Sitharaman bettered her record of delivering the longest budget speech last Saturday. Her speech lasted around 2 hours 43 minutes. In 2019, her budget speech lasted 2 hours 15 minutes. There were a total of 13,128 words in her speech.

