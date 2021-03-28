'LDF-UDF Playing Friendly Match; Only Losers Are Keralites': Rajnath Singh Roots For BJP

Ahead of the Kerala assembly elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attacked the rival Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, saying that BJP would end the ‘rampant corruption and political violence’ in the state. Addressing a rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Singh said, the two political alliances LDF and UDF are 'playing a friendly match' in the state and the only ones getting defeated is the people of Kerala.

“The ruling Left Democratic Front should come out with an 'Action Taken Report' on their promises rather than giving false hopes. LDF and UDF have lost their credibility among the common masses as there is much difference in their words and deeds. Kerala believes that it needs a new political alternative and the BJP can provide it,” he added. READ | Kerala polls: KK Shailaja confident of favourable result for LDF; cites COVID-19 success

Further attacking the two alliances, Singh said appeasement politics of UDF and LDF has weakened social fabric, adding that the BJP believes in justice to all, appeasement to none.

Rajnath Singh unsparing on Rahul Gandhi

The Minister also accused the two parties of constantly ditching the fishermen community and called out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being ‘unaware’ of a Central Ministry of Fisheries and its benefits to fishermen.

Rajnath Singh promised that the saffron party will provide Rs 6000 to fishermen every year and 5 acres of land to the farmers for agriculture if the BJP is voted to power. He further assured 6 LPG gas cylinders for families below the poverty line. “If we (BJP) form government here (in Kerala), we will make legislation for the protection of traditions and practices of Sabarimala. This is our well-considered decision,” he announced.

The Minister also attacked the Kerala government for its decision to hold judicial inquiry against central agencies probing the gold smuggling scam and said that it is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution. The gold scam being investigated by multiple Central agencies involves names of individuals who held key posts in the Chief Minister’s office.

Kerala Polls

Kerala will hold elections for its 140 member assembly on April 6. In this tussle for power, while the LDF hopes to retain power, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback, and still, if it was just about these two alliances, the results would be simpler to predict. The BJP, vigorously campaigning in the State, has further complicated the tussle, the final results of which will only be known on May 2.