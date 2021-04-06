'LDF Will Be Out Of Power': AK Antony Confident Of Cong-led UDF Making Comeback In Kerala

As single-phase polling is underway in the state of Kerala, Congress has exuded confidence in returning to power in the state after a hiatus of five years. After casting his vote, senior Congress leader AK Antony on Tuesday said Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will a strong come back as the voters of Kerala will throw Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) out of power.

Lashing out at the incumbent government in the state, Anthony said: "For the last few days, an anti-government wave is sweeping all over the state. The voters of Kerala will throw LDF out of power. The UDF will come back with thunder. The Congress-led UDF government will be formed in Kerala strengthening Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in their fight against anti-people policies of the Centre." READ | Kerala Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: UDF confident of winning, 73.46% voter turnout

AK Anthony, who has been a former defence minister during the Manmohan Singh Government, cast his vote at Government High School in Jagathy of Thiruvananthapuram.

CM Vijayan had stated that all gods including Lord Ayyappa stand in support of LDF for the welfare measures by his government. Responding to his statement, Anthony said, "I am happy that Pinarayi Vijayan is now remembering Swami Ayyappa, but what his position when the Supreme Court verdict came? We then pleaded with him not to rush in implementing the judgement and to convene an all-party meeting but his position was, whatever happens, my government will implement the judgement...the result was a number of casualties."

Anthony was speaking in the context of the Sabarimala issue when the Supreme Court allowed the women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple after which protests erupted challenging the SC verdict with thousands of protestors arrested and several casualties were reported.

He added that CM Vijayan should confess before Lord Ayyapa that he has committed mistakes and seek forgiveness. While speaking about BJP which aims to make inroads in the state, Anthony said, "BJP will have a miserable defeat in this elections. The people of Kerala will once again prove that they stand in support of diversity, secularism, liberalism and pluralism."

Single-phase voting in Kerala began from 7 AM and will end at 6 PM on April 6 with the counting of votes to be held on May 2. About 2.74 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise will decide the fate of 957 candidates in 140 Assembly constituencies across the state. As per the Election commission, the voter turnout at the time of writing the article was 58.71 per cent.

(With ANI inputs)