'LDF's Inaction Will Lead To UDF's Win': Oommen Chandy Confident Of Sweeping Kerala Polls

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Sunday exuded confidence in UDF's victory in the upcoming assembly polls, stating that the 'inaction' of the incumbent Left government would pave the way for Congress' return to power in the state.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the 11-time Puthuppally MLA said, "We are quite confident about the outcome of the elections. The inaction of the LDF government over the last 5 years will help in the UDF's victory. The CPI(M)-led government did not do anything for the development of the state, nor did they take any action in the social security areas. They claim to have undertaken several initiatives but there was no feeling among the people either." READ | UDF unveils manifesto for Kerala polls: Law to protect Sabarimala, farm loan waiver & more

On the comparison between the governance of the two fronts who have been exchanging power over the last decade, the 77-year-old Congressman said, "LDF leaders often compare the present government to the previous UDF administration. But the slogan of the former govt was development and care. A lot of programs were organised on the same lines. So people are aware of the difference between the functioning of the two governments."

Oommen Chandy also stated that several allegations have been leveled against the LDF leaders that the Left front has even admitted to. "Earlier, they tried to avoid the charges but after Opposition leader, Ramesh Chennithala produced evidence in the form of records, the truth is in open to the public," he said. READ | LDF/UDF are 'twins' of mis-governance, corruption, says Modi

LDF versus UDF in Kerala polls

With the high-pitched campaigning coming to the end on Sunday evening, Kerala now gears up for polling in 140 constituencies, which now sits just two days away. Unlike West Bengal and Assam, Kerala will witness a single-phase polling on Tuesday for the 14th Legislative Assembly, whose term is set to expire on June 1.

The scales seemed to be tipped towards the LDF as it was seen in the recently concluded civic body polls which the alliance swept under the leadership of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The Congress under Ramesh Chennithala eyes to increase its tally from the 47 seats which it won in the previous election.