Leaders Opposing PM Modi Will Face Rout In LS Polls, Says BJP's Dilip Ghosh; TMC Hits Back

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday mocked the proposed opposition meet in Bihar next month and said the leaders opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face a complete rout and decimation in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ghosh's comment comes in the backdrop of the proposed opposition meeting in Bihar.

According to hints that have emanated from a meeting of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U), the meeting of the parties opposed to the BJP may be held in Patna on June 12. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the meeting, party sources said.

"We have seen such efforts in 2019, and the results are before us. The TMC tally came down from 34 to 22. And BJP's tally across the country increased from 282 to 303 seats. The people of this country trust the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whoever tries to fight against PM Modi will face complete rout and decimation in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Ghosh told reporters.

Reacting to Ghosh's comment, the TMC said the remarks reflect the "fear of defeat" that has set in the saffron camp. "The BJP is terrified and frustrated by the efforts to forge opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Just because it didn't succeed in 2019 doesn't mean it won't succeed again," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, adding such comments only "reflect the fear of defeat". For the last one year, the opposition parties have been trying to come together in the fight against the saffron camp.