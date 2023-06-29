Leaders Who Attended Opposition Meet In Patna Involved In Scams: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday accused opposition leaders, who had attended the June 23 meeting in Patna, of being involved in scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore.

Taking on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who organised the meeting, Shah said the people of the state will give a “befitting reply to corrupt leaders” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While addressing a mega rally at Lakhisarai in Munger parliamentary constituency, organised by his party BJP, the union home minister claimed that all attempts of the Congress to project Rahul Gandhi as a mass leader have “failed”.

“Bihar has always raised its voice against corruption. Opposition leaders who attended the June 23 meeting in Patna are involved in scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore…Bihar will give a befitting reply to corrupt leaders in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Shah said.

The union home minister visited Bihar for the first time after the meeting of opposition leaders in Patna last week.

Previously, Shah had visited the state nearly three months ago.

In a reference to Kumar who dumped the BJP last year to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state, Shah said leaders who ditched the National Democratic Alliance must be “punished”.

He also questioned the chief minister’s track record and asked, “Nitish Babu must explain what he has done for Bihar”.

“Paltu Babu Nitish Kumar was asking what BJP has done in the last nine years (of the NDA government at the Centre)...Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has done a lot for the overall growth of the country... Nitish always changes his alliance partners and is simply misleading (RJD chief) Lalu ji. He is not trustworthy,” Shah alleged.

“The Congress has been trying to launch Rahul Gandhi for the last 20 years. But they failed…. Electorates have full faith in Modi ji,” the union home minister said.

Shah also alleged that the law and order situation has been “worsening by the day under the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in the state.

On the other hand, the union home minister claimed that the state has witnessed several major infrastructure projects, including medical colleges, expressways, bridges, new railway tracks, 130 MW thermal power plant, during the nine years of the NDA rule at the Centre.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leaders, including the party's state unit president Samrat Choudhary, and union ministers from Bihar welcomed Shah at the airport here.

Shah took a helicopter to reach Lakhisarai to address the rally.

The Munger Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias 'Lalan', the national president of Kumar's JD(U).