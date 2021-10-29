In a big boost to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Indian tennis champion Leander Paes has joined the party on Friday in Goa in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The development comes amid Banerjee's visit to the poll-bound coastal state. She also kicked off the TMC's campaign in state capital Panaji. The Trinamool Congress took to Twitter and stated that it will ensure that every single person sees a 'Dawn of Democracy' that has been awaited since 2014.

Mamata Banerjee kicks off TMC's Goa campaign; attacks Congress

The TMC supremo kicked off her party's campaign in Goa and vowed to make it as strong as Bengal. She also attacked Congress during her address asking 'What has Congress done for 65-70 years?' In addition, she also claimed that Goa is her motherland and warned the BJP, 'Your Dadagiri will not work here.'

I believe in secularism. I believe in unity. I believe India is our motherland. If Bengal is my motherland, then Goa is also my motherland: West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee addresses party leaders in Panaji, Goa https://t.co/CzuCD4NEqx — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

The Trinamool Congress has set its eyes on the Goa polls and hopes to replace the Congress party as the primary opposition to the incumbent BJP. In recent days, the party has inducted key leaders from Goa, including former Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro. Among other politicians who joined the TMC include former Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi, Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik. Therefore, the TMC has aimed to give a tough fight to the BJP as well as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has also decided to contest the upcoming polls. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress' entry into Goa has irked the Congress as it has accused the former of poaching leaders and distributing cash to people to 'buy votes'.

Goa's political scenario

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed the government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. AAP has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro into the party.