'Learn Values First': AAP On Gujarat Government's Move To Add Gita In School Syllabus

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday weighed in on the Gujarat Government's decision to include Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus for students calling it a 'great step'. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, however, hit out at the BJP leaders in the state government comparing them to 'Raavan'. Sisodia asserted that those who were introducing Gita for students needed to practice its values first.

"Definitely it's a great step but people who are introducing it need to practice the values of Gita first. Their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita," Manish Sisodia told ANI.

Earlier, the Gujarat Congress had also hit out at the BJP-led government in the state. While welcoming the move to introduce Gita in schools, Gujarat Congress had urged the state government to learn its values first.

Gujarat Govt introduces Gita in syllabus

On March 17, Thursday, the Gujarat Government announced that it was introducing Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for Classes 6-12. According to a circular issued by the state government, the holy scripture is being introduced to 'cultivate a sense of pride and connection to traditions'. It will be a part of the syllabus from the academic year 2022-23, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani said.

"There should be Shlokas recitation, essay, paintings, essay, quiz competition, etc. on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. The syllabus should be printed with audiovisuals," the circular added.

For Classes 6-9, it will be introduced in the form of stories and recitation in textbooks and for Classes 9-12, students will be offered a deeper introduction to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

A similar decision had been announced by the Haryana Government in December 2021. Haryana education minister Kanwarpal Gurjar had declared that the state government will include the verses of Gita in the syllabus of school books from the next session.

"Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that we will include the verses of Gita in the syllabus of school books. We will soon finish the work and include them in the syllabus from the next session," he was quoted as saying.

(With agency inputs)