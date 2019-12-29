Leave BJP & We'll All Stand With You: Asaduddin Owaisi Appeals To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Spearheading yet another Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday addressed a huge gathering at Bihar's Kishanganj. Speaking at the public meet, Owaisi not only gave an open challenge to debate on NRC and NPR but also appealed to Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to leave the BJP.

"I want to appeal to Nitish Kumar that if you leave BJP, we will all stand with you. We already accept that you have made a mark in Bihar but you should now leave the BJP. For the sake of the country, leave BJP," Owaisi said. He also added: "NRC and NPR are the same. They are giving statements to deceive the people, but you say that you will leave the BJP, then we will stand with you."

Owaisi, whose party has won the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat - their first in the state, made the crowd read the Preamble of the Constitution. He also urged them to make videos reading the Constitution and the Preamble and send it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi till January 26th when India celebrates its Republic Day. Referring to the Meerut MP, Owaisi said that those hurling "Go Back Pakistan" must know that we chose to stay when it was divided. "Then why should we go now," he said.

Owaisi questions PM Modi & Amit Shah

Previously on Sunday, questioning the Prime Minister's and Home Minister's comments on nation-wide NRC, Owaisi lashed out asking who was lying. Quoting the PM's comments that there was no nation-wide NRC, he pinned the video of the Home Minister from the Lok Sabha claiming that there was 'no need for a foundation for NRC as it was mentioned in the BJP's manifesto'. Owaisi has repeatedly slammed both the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, calling them 'divisive and unconstitutional'.

Anti-CAA protest

After the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, nationwide protest began opposing the Act. It took a massive turn after Delhi Police allegedly used brutal force against the Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Act on December 15. As the nationwide anger grew on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those protesting should read the Act. He also claimed that there had been no discussion on a nationwide NRC, despite Home Minister Amit Shah stating at several occasion that the government is committed towards a pan-India NRC.

Meanwhile, after the Act was passed, Section 144 was imposed in Assam, Tripura, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, there has been an internet shutdown in some areas. Videos of protest going violent and Police brutality has also emerged in from various places. The Opposition has called for several rallies and strikes demanding a roll-back of the Act. While 21 people have reportedly died in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Mangalore and 4 in Assam, Police have detained several others. The protest still continues even as the BJP government has decided for an outreach program from January 1 to January 15 to spread awareness about the amended Act.

