Leave Haryana Hotels, End Talks With BJP & Return To Jaipur:Cong Dares Pilot, Other Rebels

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday asked Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs to prove their loyalty to the party by returning to Jaipur. Maintaining that BJP had failed in its attempt to topple the Rajasthan government, he lamented that Pilot and his loyalists had skipped the Congress Legislative Party twice. Referring to Pilot's assertion of not joining BJP, he challenged the rebel MLAs to leave the hotels in Haryana.

According to him, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government was providing security to the MLAs holed up at the ITC Grand and Lemon Tree hotels in Gurugram. Moreover, he directed them to stop all talks with BJP leaders. Taking a dig at Pilot, Surjewala urged the MLAs to talk on party forums instead of communicating through the media. The Congress party's olive branch comes at a juncture when 19 MLAs including Pilot have been issued disqualification notices.

Randeep Surjewala remarked, "Everyone told him not just to return and speak your mind, but told him that if you have faith in the Congress party, if you love and support Congress, then go outside the five-star hotel in which you are staying and tell the media that you have full faith in Congress. Unfortunately, nothing of this sort happened."

He added, "We have seen his statement in the media that he doesn't want to join BJP. If you don't want to join BJP, then immediately decline the favour extended by BJP's Haryana government. If your MLAs put up at ITC Grand and Lemon Tree hotels- don't want to join BJP, come out of the security cover extended by Manohar Lal Khattar-led government. Stop your talks with any BJP leader. And like a family member, come back to Jaipur. Stop talking through the media."

Rajasthan government in trouble?

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting. Moreover, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened on Tuesday.

