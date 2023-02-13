'Left And Congress Have One Commonality I.e Looting People': Smriti Irani On Tripura Polls

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on the upcoming Tripura election, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday, slammed the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-Congress alliance and said that they have only one commonality i.e. looting people. She also stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in the state.

"You can understand how weak Congress and Left are as they had to form a coalition to fight an election. Both do not have any commonality except one i.e looting people. As they have only come together for power then people asks 'If they themself need support then how will they help us'," Irani said.

She added, "It is a pride of tribal people that our President comes from a noble background. It is a pride of joy for the community that the Narendra Modi government has alloted more than Rs 80,000 crore for the community."

The Union Minister said that during the Left rule, only 20,000 households had drinking water connection. "The BJP government in the last five years has supplied clean drinking water to more than four lakh homes. Over 2.5 lakh houses have been built for the people," she said.

Moreover, Irani said that each seat is important for the saffron party. "Bharatiya Janata Party will again form the government," she added.

Congress and CPI(M) are together contesting the elections to the 60-member assembly, which will be held on February 16.

Voting for CPI(M), Cong & Tipra Motha is triple trouble of jungleraj in Tripura: Amit Shah

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked CPI(M)-Congress and Tipra Motha party. He said that voting for these parties means bringing triple trouble of jungle raj for the state.

Addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Tripura's Charilam assembly constituency, Shah said, "Voting for triple trouble' of Congress, CPI(M), Tipra Motha means bringing back jungle raj in Tripura. You need to bring a double-engine government of the BJP. When I visited five years ago, people were fed up with the Cadre Rule of the Communists."

The Home Minister also claimed that Congress and Left regimes in the state were marked with multiple scams. "The BJP government has ensured all-round development of the state in the last five years,'' Amit Shah said.