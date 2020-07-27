Left Calls Custodial Death In Rajasthan's Jhalawar A 'gross Human Rights Violation'

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary Amarjeet Kaur on Monday condemned the custodial death in Jhalawar district in Rajasthan calling it a "gross human rights violation."

"This is a shocking and horrific incident — a clear case of human rights violation. Its a failure of police and adminstration who are now trying to hush up the matter. After the entire police staff been taken to task and action taken against incharge of the police station, senior officials saying he was not in judicial custody is ridiculous and attrocious. This is highly condemnable and we demand a proper judicial inquiry," Amarjeet Kaur told Republic TV in a video message exclusively shared with the channel.

A 28-year-old man has died after allegedly being beaten up inside lock-up at Khanpur police station in Jhalawar district. The family members of the deceased man accused the police station of thrashing him severely, leading to his death.

'Wake-up call'

The AITUC general secretary said such crime has been committed against poor people in the past and drew a similarity with a recent case in Tamil Nadu.

"This incident reminds us of the recent case of death in police custody in Tamil Nadu where they beat up a man in their custody the whole night and then next morning disowned him saying he was not in their custody. Its high time to bring in police reforms and a wake-up call for government and administration," she observed.

Police had lodged a case under Section 176 (inquiry by a magistrate into the cause of death) of CrPC. However, a judicial probe was later ordered into the matter after demands were raised by the family members. In accordance with NHRC guidelines on custodial deaths, the SHO of Khanpur PS Kamalchand Meena was suspended and the entire station staff sent to the Police Lines.

But shockingly, Jhalawar SP said: "It is not proven as of now that he died in police custody. As on record, he was not in our custody. However, the inquiry under Section 176 of CrPC by a judicial magistrate is being carried out."

