Left Calls For West Bengal Bandh On Feb 12; Mamata Govt Orders All Offices To Remain Open

After several Left parties in West Bengal called for a 12-hour bandh in protest against the action taken by Kolkata Police on their party workers, the government said on Thursday that no bandh will be observed in the state and employees staying away from work except for emergency, will result in a pay cut.

The Mamata Banerjee government issued a statement that no casual leave will be granted to any employee nor will there be any exemption on the ground of shift allocation.

“All state government offices, including those provided with grants-in-aid by the state government, shall remain open and all employees shall report for duty. No casual leave for absence or any leave shall be granted to any employee nor shall there be any exemption on the ground of shift allocation,” the government said.

The order further stated that the absence of employees will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible unless in emergency situations like hospitalisation of an employee, bereavement in the family, severe illness, and leaves sanctioned prior to February 11.

The statement was released after Left Front Chairman Biman Bose announced a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on Friday from 6 am, to protest against a clash between Left, Congress party workers, and the Kolkata police during a rally to Nabanna.

“Left calls for 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on Friday from 6 am to 6 pm to protest over today’s incident wherein left party members were beaten up and water cannons were used against them by police during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata,” Biman Bose said in a statement.

Left-Congress activists clash with police

Earlier in the day, Left and Congress activists demanding jobs clashed with the police in central Kolkata’s Esplanade area as they tried to break barricades on their way to state secretariat Nabanna, resulting in injuries to several participants and also the police.

The Left Front chairman claimed that more than 150 students and young men and women were injured in the police action while participating in the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ program of the student and youth wings of the Left and Congress demanding jobs and better education facilities.

Bose said that the bandh call has been discussed with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party, with which it has formed an electoral alliance for the coming assembly elections in West Bengal. The Left-Congress alliance has come up to make the Bengal polls a triangular fight with the TMC and the BJP.

