Left Groups Protest In Bengal; Demand Reopening Of Schools, Filling Up Of Vacancies In KMC

The student wings of the left parties - Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India's (DYFI) on September 15 staged massive protests in front of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) demanding transparency in recruitment in the Municipal body and that a large number of vacant positions in the Municipal Corporation should be filled quickly. Moreover, they also demanded the reopening of the closed Municipal schools.

Notably, the BJP on September 13 held the Nabanna rally in front of the state secretariat, protesting against the alleged corrupt practices of the West Bengal government.

Left parties demand reopening of schools and filling vacancies in KMC

The student wing held protests in the Park street area of Kolkata in front of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). The area has been closed for traffic as clashes continue between the left supporters, student wing workers and the police.

The student wing leaders were demanding that the schools run by the KMC, where most of the students belonging to the poor families study, should reopen. In addition, a large number of vacancies at the Municipal Corporation should be filled at the earliest and in a transparent manner.

Students gathered in large numbers at the Park street area near the KMC building were seen clashing and arguing with the police while holding the DYFI flags.

BJP holds protest in West Bengal assembly

The BJP workers protested in the state assembly against the brutal crackdown by the police on its workers during the Nabanna chalo rally on September 13. While the BJP raised anti-TMC slogans, a ruckus was created outside the assembly when the TMC workers staged a counter-demonstration against the saffron party.

While addressing the media after the protests, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "TMC is full of scamsters and we will expose four of their leaders." He further alleged that Anubrata Mondal and his wife have properties worth crores. "We have evidence of their illegal properties. ED is probing every aspect of it," he added.

Image: ANI