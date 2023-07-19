Left Lambasts Mamata For Post-poll Violence, Day After Joining Hands For I.N.D.I.A

A day after Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M) came together as part of a 26-party alliance called I.N.D.I.A, Communist Party leader Brinda Karat criticised Mamata Banerjee's party for the political violence witnessed in West Bengal during the panchayat elections. "TMC's dictatorship which was seen throughout the panchayat elections is Bengal's reality. So the idea of saving democracy, saving the Constitution and saving secularism will be finalised on the basis of Bengal. But it is our allies in Bengal who will decide on it," Karat said adding that one cannot save democracy by attacking it.

"But I can say this, that claiming to be a protector of democracy while attacking it has very low credibility," she added. The Bengal panchayat poll saw dozens of deaths in several districts of the state due to violence. During the polls, videos emerged of ballot boxes being set on fire, dumped in lakes, stolen.

The CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress, arch rivals in West Bengal, are coming together as part of a political alliance for the first time in their history. Both Mamata Banerjee and Sitaram Yechury were part of the meeting of 26 political parties in Bengaluru that that took place on July 17 and 18.

Exercise primarily at state level

Asked whether the opposition unity will be strong enough to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections with local politics also being an issue, Karat said not only the opposition parties but social forces and social movements across the political and social spectrum needed to unite "to prevent the destruction of the secular democratic India."

"As there are different political configurations in each and every state, this exercise has to be primarily done at the level of the state....at the national level, we should give confidence that we have a common goal of saving India and the Constitution of India from the assault of the BJP-RSS," she said.

UPA rebrands itself I.N.D.I.A

This meeting saw the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rebrand itself India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) which includes parties like Congress, RJD, AAP, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party. The CPI(M) was also one of the 24 parties that attended the opposition meeting in Bengaluru called on to strategise against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance seems to be running into trouble within its ranks less than 24 hours after formalising itself. Aside from the CPI(M) and TMC, Nitish Kumar was also said to have been upset with the naming of the alliance I.N.D.I.A. The Bihar Chief MInister later on denied that he was upset.