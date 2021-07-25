Left MPs Oppose Private Member's Bill Seeking Uniform Civil Code

CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem, CPI(M) MP Dr V Sivadasan and CPI MP Binoy Viswam have moved a motion in the Rajya Sabha objecting to the introduction of private member's bill on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying that such legislation would damage communal harmony. 'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill' was proposed by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

The bill was scheduled to be introduced in the House on Friday. However, Kirodi Lal Meena couldn't introduce it as the Rajya Sabha was adjourned due to repeated disruptions.

"Such move should be taken with all seriousness because Uniform Civil Code has faced much flak and Centre may say it as an innocent bill but it's not so innocent as there is an agenda behind that bill. This is a part of the RSS agenda to impose a uniform civil code. Uniform Civil Code demands a lot of preparation," CPI MP Binoy Viswam told ANI.

He added that "...if anybody or if any government tries to impose uniform civil code, it will be disastrous for this country's unity and secularism. Under rule 67, we impose a resolution to stand by that."

CPI-M Elamaram Kareem last Friday served a notice under Rule 67 for opposing the Uniform Civil Code bill. He believed that if introduced, the bill could damage communal harmony. "Uniform civil code is a matter of wide consultations, discussion before any legislation is being thought about it. The manner in which bill is intended to introduce by a member in a heist manner and without any consultation can not be accepted," he said.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aims to replace personal laws with a uniform set of rules for everyone. Currently, the personal laws of several communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

Delhi HC supports UCC

The Delhi High Court had earlier supported the UCC and asked the central government to take necessary action. The court stressed the need for 'common" rules for all in respect to marriage, succession, divorce, etc. The single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha Singh had said that "the traditional barriers of religion, community and caste are slowly dissipating" while pointing the need for uniform law.