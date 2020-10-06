Hathras: Left Parties Joint Delegation Meets Victim's Kin, Demands SC-monitored Inquiry

On Tuesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary, D Raja, and CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat, Amarjit Kaur, and others met Hathras victim's family. After visiting the Hathras victim's family, the joint delegation of Left-wing parties and also requested the Uttar Pradesh government to not try to divert from the principal issue.

Speaking to ANI, Yechury said that rules of the constitution have been brazenly violated, adding that all efforts are being made to try and divert the whole attention into making it some sort of caste conflict.

"We have come here to stand by the victim's family and assure them justice. We want an independent judicial inquiry, and not from any government agency. What the constitution of India guarantees has been brazenly violated. All efforts are being made to try and divert the whole attention into making it some sort of caste conflict, all these are secondary. The principal issue is justice," he said.

Furthermore, D Raja stressed the need for conducting an independent judicial inquiry to find the culprits.

"This family, like any other Dalit family in the country, does not want sympathy, they want justice. We want SC-monitored judicial inquiry. This is a fight for defending human rights. Dalits are not treated as human beings."

The opposition also said that pieces of evidence should be collected, and the action should be taken at the earliest, and further urged the government not to delay the deliverance of justice under any pretexts.

Opposition parties visit Hathras victim's family

Scores of political leaders from various opposition parties flocked to Hathras to visit the alleged rape victim's family as the Uttar Pradesh government lifted restrictions over the visit of the politicians. Apart from the AAP leader, a delegation from Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azaad also visited the Hathras victim’s family and assured them of all possible help.

BSP Supremo Mayawati also slammed the state government of maintaining silence than providing relief to the family, however, CM Yogi Adityanath has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 Lakhs and promised a government job to the member of the family.

Moreover, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continued to target the state government for its failure to take action against the accused, while their party announced that it will hold 'satyagraha' sit-ins across the country on Monday.

Yogi Government Files Affidavit In SC

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court requesting the top court to direct a CBI probe in the Hathras case. Explaining the details of its investigation so far, the UP Government has alleged that "vested interests" are attempting to ascribe motive, to derail a fair probe in the case.

This comes a day after the UP Police registered 6 cases and 13 FIRs lodging several complaints on 'false claims' spread being around the victim's village to allegedly 'spoil social harmony', 'instigating victim's family' and 'provocative posts' surmounting to criminal conspiracy in the larger Hathras probe.

