Andhra Pradesh: Left Parties Stage Protest Against Three-capital Billl Approval, Slam CM

Demanding that Amaravati should continue to remain as the state capital of Andhra Pradesh, the Left parties on Wednesday held a protest at the CPI (M) office in Amaravati. CPI(M) state secretary P Madhu, senior leader Ch Baburao, CPI state secretary Ramakrishna, senior leader Vanaja, along with several leaders of New Democracy, Forward Bloc and MPCI participated in the protest.

Left parties demanded that the state government should allocate funds for the development of North Andhra and Rayala Seema regions. Even the BJP which is in power at the Centre cheated the people of the state, they observed.

"When Chandrababu Naidu was the CM, he did not consult anybody but acted unilaterally while announcing capital. He did not consider opposition parties, and ignored other regions. Now Jagan is also doing the same. He is also acting unilaterally and not consulting opposition parties. There are no funds for North Andhra and Rayala Seema regions," alleged Madhu.



Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N Chandrababu Naidu termed Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan`s decision to approve the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill as a 'historic blunder'. The former Chief Minister called the decision as 'unlawful' as it violates the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

He also challenged CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to seek re-election as a final referendum on the proposed trifurcation of Capital City for Andhra Pradesh. Naidu further alleged that Reddy is taking a sadistic pleasure to demolish and destroy Amaravati. He recalled that Jagan favoured Amaravati capital when he was in opposition.

Governor approves Three-Capital Bill

Andhra Pradesh government last week issued two gazette notifications regarding the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act 2020. The Governor gave his assent to the three-capital bill which was passed by the state Assembly for the second time. This means that Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool will become the administrative, legislative, and judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh respectively.

