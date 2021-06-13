Left Parties To Hold A 15-day Nationwide Protest Against Rising Fuel, Commodities Prices

Left parties of India will hold a fortnight nationwide protest from June 16 to June 30 against the rising prices of fuel, essential commodities, and medicines. According to a joint statement released on Sunday by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation, in the 15-day protest, the Left parties will demand the Centre to withdraw increased fuel prices and a reduction in the prices of essential commodities and drugs.

People's livelihood has been mounted with relentless expense, alleged Left parties in its statement.

"More assaults on people's livelihood are being mounted by this relentless rise in prices of all essential commodities. Instead of helping people to combat the ravages of the COVID health catastrophe, the Narendra Modi government hiked the prices of petroleum products by at least 21 times after the announcement of the results of the recent assembly elections on May 2, 2021," wrote the Left parties as their reason to protest.

Eleven-year high in inflationary spiral and Wholesale Price Index (WPI)

The joint statement claimed that current prices have led to cascading inflationary spiral with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rising to an 11-year high. According to the left parties, prices of commodities rise drastically by the time it reaches the consumer via retail markets. The statement pointed out three main hikes in products including:

5 per cent rise in food articles during April.

10.16 per cent rise in primary commodities and

9.01 per cent rise in manufactured products.

Amid deep recession, increase in unemployment, hunger level and reduction in purchasing power that has been witnessed in the economy, these prices have surged, purported the left parties. The statement further penned down the following demands from the Central government:

To monitor black marketing and hoarding that has been going on under 'state patronage' and

immediate direct cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month for six months to all families not falling in the income tax-paying bracket.

Moreover, states ruled by left regime have been directed to hold protests with COVID protocols.

