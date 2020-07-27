CPI Demands Doordarshan Be Restrained From Telecasting Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Bhoomi Pujan'

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the use of state-run Doordarshan to telecast the Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya on August 5 be avoided in line with the "principles of secularism and religious harmony".

In a letter to Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, CPI Parliamentary Party leader, Binoy Viswam has contended that the use of Doordarshan to broadcast the religious function at Ayodhya on August 5 is contrary to the accepted norms of national integrity. He said the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the subsequent mobilization around the Ram Janbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya "has been a source of conflict and disharmony in the country for decades now".

"Given the historicity of the dispute over the land where the religious function is to take place, it would be mature for the Government to resist attempts to politicize the issue and ensure that the secular image of the State is not compromised. As a broadcasting channel governed by an arm of the State, the use of Doordarshan to telecast the religious function in Ayodhya must be avoided. As Minister for Information and Broadcasting, it is incumbent on you to ensure that organizations under your leadership uphold the Constitutional values that govern our country," Binoy Viswam wrote in the letter.

READ | Man On 800km Journey To Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Puja; Brings Message Of Interfaith Harmony

READ | UP CM Adityanath Reviews Preparations In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan On Aug 5

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests — including BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and social distancing norms will be followed given the Covid pandemic. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event.

Binoy Viswam's letter:

The demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the subsequent mobilization around the Ram Janbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has been a source of conflict and disharmony in the country for decades now. Despite the ruling of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the fissures caused by the entire episode has left an indelible mark on Indian society. The Prasar Bharti Act, which governs the functioning of Doordarshan, in section 12 2(a) clearly states that its objective is “upholding the unity and integrity of the country and the values enshrined in the Constitution”. As the national broadcaster for a country that is founded on the principles of secularism and religious harmony, the use of Doordarshan to broadcast the religious function at Ayodhya on 5th August is contrary to the accepted norms of national integrity.

In a secular democracy, state practice and organizations must be kept devoid of religious inclinations and attempts must be made to ensure that the religious sentiments of all communities are respected. Given the historicity of the dispute over the land where the religious function is to take place, it would be mature for the Government to resist attempts to politicize the issue and ensure that the secular image of the State is not compromised.

As a broadcasting channel governed by an arm of the State, the use of Doordarshan to telecast the religious function in Ayodhya must be avoided. As Minister for Information and Broadcasting, it is incumbent on you to ensure that organizations under your leadership uphold the Constitutional values that govern our country.

READ | Ahead Of Bhoomi Pujan, NHAI Approves Civil, Beautification Works Of Rs 55 Cr For Ayodhya

READ | 'Open Temples In Maharashtra During Ayodhya Bhoomi Poojan On August 5: BJP To CM Uddhav