Left questions celebration of 100 cr doses when only 31 per cent of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The Left parties on Wednesday questioned if the country will achieve the year-end target of vaccinating all adult population against COVID-19 when only 31 per cent people have received both doses till now.

"Government has begun celebrating 100 cr vaccination! Only less than 30 crore got 2nd dose. In a country of 130+cr , after giving 2nd dose to 30 cr, celebration of 100 crore is sheer hypocrisy. Still they boast about export of vaccines," CPI MP Binoy Viswam said in a tweet.

The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.54 crore on Wednesday, according to the 7.15 PM data from the Co-WIN portal, with around 75 percent of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31 percent having received both doses.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also raised the issue of the low number of people who have received the second dose of the vaccine.

"While a billion vaccines are a landmark only 21 percent people have got both the doses. Moving further away from the year-end target announced by Modi. Accelerated door-to-door vaccination drive is essential (sic)," Yechury said in a tweet.

As India nears the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the historic vaccination journey of India.

A series of events have been lined up to celebrate the landmark achievement.

"After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," Mandaviya had said. PTI ASG AAR RT RT

