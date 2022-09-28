Left Says 'Ban Not The Solution' As PFI Is Outlawed; Calls For End To 'polarization'

Even as the Popular Front of India was outlawed by the Centre, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury asserted that banning an outfit is not the solution. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he highlighted that RSS' growth was not hampered even though it was banned thrice. Yechury also contended that a ban on the Maoists had not significantly impacted the terror outfit. Thereafter, he called for "politically isolating" forces that spread extremism and taking firm action against them if they indulge in criminal activities.

Sitaram Yechury remarked, "We have also seen the ban on CPI(Maoist). But even today, the security forces and Maoists are at loggerheads. They continue to battle out each other in certain parts of the country. We have to politically isolate such forces spreading extremism and terror tactics. And administratively very firmly take action against all the criminal activities they indulge in. That is the manner in which this has to be tackled."

"Lastly, will this sort out the growth of extremism based on religious polarization? If that is to end, we have to strengthen the secular democratic foundations of the country. Bulldozer politics is not the answer to politics of sharpening communal polarization, the politics of spreading hate and terror. Such activities will have to stop. That sort of atmosphere should not be created and nurtured with patronage, that must immediately end," he added. Previously, many Congress leaders also politicised the action against the PFI by demanding a ban on RSS.

BJP seeks Kerala Minister's ouster over Left ally-PFI 'link'

Earlier in the day, the Left Front government in Kerala came under fire with the BJP demanding the resignation of Kerala Minister Ahammad Devarkovil. Elected to Kozhikode South in the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls, he is the general secretary of the Indian National League, a coalition partner in the Left Democratic Front. At present, Devarkovil holds the portfolios of Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet. BJP took umbrage at the fact that INL president Mohammad Soleiman is allegedly one of the trustees of Rehab India Foundation, a PFI affiliate that has been banned.