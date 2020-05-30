Left Supports MHA Order; Asks Centre To Provide Direct Cash Relief To Poor

CPI (M) has extended its support to MHA order for lockdown extension till June 30, demanding the Centre to immediately provide direct cash relief to the poor, migrant workers and people in distress.

In a video message, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said: "We understand that the Centre has extended the lockdown till June 30 and through MHA order has talked about the phase-wise easing of the same. It has also talked about what people can do and cannot do. The Centre should also announce its plans and programs about what they are doing for the poor and needy people and how they will provide relief to millions of people who are without job and livelihood and what will be their plan of action for the entrapped migrant workers who want to go back home.

We strongly urge the government to transfer direct cash relief to the poor people, migrant workers, provide food and water to all those needy people. The country is going through extreme hardship. The government must come forward to help the most needy."

