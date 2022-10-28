'Left With No Option', Amit Malviya Vows To Proceed With Legal Action Against The Wire

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday made a scathing attack on 'The Wire' for sharing "fabricated" stories that tarnished his image. Stating that The Wire has entered into a criminal conspiracy against him, Malviya reiterated that he will take a legal route.

Addressing a press conference, Malviya said that a now-retracted article on The Wire claimed he was the nodal point between the party and Meta for censorship activity, having been bestowed certain “XCheck” and other privileges by the company.

"As per the report this status had bestowed on me the following powers overriding any filters, algorithms, vetting, verification or any other checks and balances within the company. Taking down content which is critical of the Bhartiya Janata Party and its leadership and post any content on its platform: Instagram without any of its filtration algorithms kicking in," he said.

Even after Meta clarified that the document used in the reports were fabricated, Malviya said that The Wire "went on to publish yet another malicious report claiming to have accessed further internal emails of Meta employees, namely those exchanged between (Meta’s Communication Head) Andy Stone and his team, purportedly trying to effect a coverup."

The BJP leader noted that The Wire has retracted the story but stressed that it refrained from apologising to him despite maligning and tarnishing his reputation and causing serious harm to his professional career.

"It is clear that The Wire and some unknown persons entered into a criminal conspiracy with intent to malign and tarnish my reputation, deliberately inserted my name into a story, and fabricated evidence to implicate me. Consequently, I am left with no option other than to seek appropriate legal remedies against The Wire and its management/ reporters," he said.

Meanwhile, issuing an apology, the website said that it is reviewing its internal editorial processes. "Had we done this before publication rather than after the fact, this would have ensured that the deception to which we were subjected by a member of our Meta investigation team was spotted in time," it said.

(Image: ANI/Shutterstock/Siddharth Varadarajan Facebook)