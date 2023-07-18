'Left Workers To Die': PM Modi Slams Opposition For 'silence' On West Bengal Poll Arson

In the backdrop of the mega opposition meeting of 26 parties in Bengaluru today (July 18), PM Narendra Modi made a frontal attack on the grouping. He said the alliance partners are hand-in-glove when they are faced with allegations of scams or are exposed in front of the people.

PM Modi alluded to the recent instances of widespread violence in the state of West Bengal during the Panchayat elections and stated how various parties from the opposition choose to remain silent on the incidents of bloodshed and arson in the state. He was addressing a gathering virtually during the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair.

'Left their workers to die': PM Modi

"The alliance partners in the opposition camp remained absolutely mum when a party of the same group in another state is exposed in a scam," said PM Modi. "In their grouping when corruption in one state is exposed, then the people from the same group in other states start arguing for them. Somewhere there is a flood scam, somebody is kidnapped then the people of this grouping remain absolutely mum," he added.

PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair. https://t.co/1SjVDL2SpV — BJP (@BJP4India) July 18, 2023

Referring to the violence in the recent West Bengal Panchayat elections, PM Modi said addressing the people, "You might have seen in the recently held Panchayat polls in West Bengal, where blatant acts of violence and bloodshed had taken place, these parties haven't uttered a word on the same. Congress and left workers are urging for security but the leaders of the Congress and the Left (party) in order to serve their selfish interests have left their workers to die."

West Bengal Panchayat poll violence

The BJP slammed the Trinamool Congress government over the "state-sponsored" violence during the West Bengal panchayat polls, terming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "ruthless" and claiming at least 45 people have died in the clashes.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Those who have gathered (opposition), all of them stay silent when asked about their corruption charges...There was violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections and all of them were quiet. Congress and Left workers… pic.twitter.com/c9ySnR7SZz — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

"Going by media reports, at least 45 people were killed during the panchayat poll violence. Bombing, bogus voting and rigging are the most used words in media reports… This is 'nirmamata' (ruthlessness) and not 'mamata' (endearment)," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra charged. "These are state-sponsored institutionalised murders… Nirmam Bandyopadhyay (ruthless Mamata Banerjee), who used to talk 'maa, maati, manush', is being a mute spectator," he alleged.

"Where are Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of 'Maha Thug Bandhan'? Not a word from them so far," the BJP leader asked.