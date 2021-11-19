Left's Sitaram Yechury Alleges Centre Repealed Farm Laws In Light Of Upcoming Elections

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement repealing three farm laws, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury claimed on Friday that the decision was made in light of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states early next year. He went on to call the declaration by the Centre a "win of Samyukta Kisan Morcha's year-long battle."

In an interview with news agency ANI, Yechury stated, "After one year, PM Modi came to know that people are not accepting this law. This is the victory of the bravery with which the Samyukta Kisan Morcha fought for one year against these laws. More than 750 farmers were martyred, and PM did not speak a word about this martyrdom."

"There is no condolence about the atrocities committed on farmers in the manner in which they have been oppressed in Lakhimpur Kheri. Since the past one year, Centre kept on saying that the agriculture laws would not be withdrawn, but now the government withdrew them keeping the Assembly elections in mind," claimed Yechury.

Sitaram Yechury after Centre's U-turn on the farm laws

Yechury also dubbed the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm legislation as a "historic win for farmers" who had been campaigning for a year.

Yechury stated, "Today, the Prime Minister must recognise that our Annadatas are the ones who have won this historic victory. Our farmers, as well as those who have suffered until now, have never given up or looked back, therefore we commend their fortitude in achieving such a historic victory."

"Now that the three farm regulations have been repealed, our Annadata demands that farmers be granted the legal authority to sell agricultural products at MSP. This right will have to be enacted into law by Parliament," he demanded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday that the three Central agriculture laws would be repealed. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Three Farm Laws

Since the Centre's three agricultural regulations were passed in 2020, farmers have been resisting them. The following are the three agriculture laws: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act establishes a framework that allows farmers to sell farm products outside of APMCs. Farmers can sell their produces to any licenced dealer at mutually agreed upon pricing. The mandi tax levied by state governments will not apply to this trading of farm commodities. Farmers can do contract farming and freely market their products under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act modifies the previous Essential Commodities Act.

