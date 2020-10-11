Legal Cloud On Mamata's Cops Over Turban Incident; Sirsa, Badals, Amarinder All Concur

Reacting to the shocking visuals of a Sikh man being manhandled by the West Bengal Police during BJP's Nabbana Chalo Rally during which his turban fell off, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced that he is going to meet Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at 12.30 pm on Sunday. A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will be accompanying the SAD leader.

"Today our delegation is leaving for Kolkata, our Balwinder Singh, who is a retired officer of the para-military forces, whose turban was pulled off and yanked by his hair, we will not tolerate this. We have been repeatedly asking the Mamata Banerjee Government, to give justice to him, but instead of this, he has been taken into 3-day custody. We do not want to take to roads but don't force us. We will go meet the Governor today, will ask for justice everywhere even in courts, we will ensure strict action against the cops who treated him this way," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

A 43-year-old Sikh man, identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Bhatinda and a retired officer of the Paramilitary forces was manhandled by the West Bengal Police during which the man's Turban was pulled off. However, the police said the person was carrying a firearm and that his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued".

The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued,without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community(1/2) pic.twitter.com/aE8UgN36W5 — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020

Leaders outraged at incident

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhwinder Singh Badal said that the Sikh man was a security official and the manner in which the policeman behaved with him has infuriated Sikhs across the globe. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too expressed shock at the "humiliating treatment" of the Sikh man under the TMC-led government.

The Police has alleged that a loaded pistol was recovered from him. It also said that the police officer concerned had asked him to "put his turban back before the arrest".

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded that Mamata Banerjee take action against the policemen responsible for the attack on Balwinder Singh, who has been sent to police custody till Monday.

Reacting to the incident, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said even brave soldiers who had served the nation are not spared in the TMC's regime and demanded severe punishment of the guilty policemen. "Security personnel Balwinder Singh was beaten by the West Bengal Police on the road and insulted his turban; he is a capable soldier! He has also done several military courses! The humiliation of such brave people is sad in Mamata Raj. Such policemen should be punished!" he said in a tweet in Hindi.

ममता राज में ऐसे जांबाज का अपमान दु:खद है। ऐसे पुलिसवालों को सजा दी जाना चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/M1J8S7R9Yn — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) October 9, 2020

