Legal Course To Be Pursued Says Muraleedharan Amid Swapna Suresh's Claims On Sprinklr Deal

A legal course will have to be adopted, said Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Thursday over Swapna Suresh's allegation wherein she called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter "mastermind" behind the Sprinklr deal which allegedly sold human data.

"Regarding the allegations of Sprinklr, the legal course will have to be adopted. So, unless there is some specific information and details given, I am not in a position to comment,” V Muraleedharan said.

Notably, on Tuesday, the prime accused in the Kerala gold scam case, Swapna Suresh, claimed that Veena Vijayan, the daughter of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, was the "mastermind" behind the contentious Sprinklr deal that permitted the US-based company Sprinklr to gather health information about people living in Kerala who were subject to the COVID-19 quarantine without their individual consent.

Suresh also claimed that when the Sprinklr issue got bigger and created a controversy, CM Vijayan's former principal secretary Shivashankar was forced to own it up. She said that Shivashankar told her how he was made a scapegoat to protect the CM’s family in the Sprinklr issue. It is pertinent to mention that Suresh has already accused Shivashankar as the person behind the Kerala gold scam case.

Sprinklr deal

The CPI(M)-led government used Sprinklr, a SaaS (Software as a Service) company to aid grassroots health workers to compile data on people in COVID-19 quarantine about their symptoms and health conditions. The company had reportedly developed a tool to assist doctors and medical officials to choose if a particular citizen needed hospitalisation, based on their inputs. This has raised major concerns about privacy.

The controversy erupted when Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the government had allowed the US firm to access health data of around 1.75 lakh people under quarantine without taking their consent. He added that the government did not follow due procedures in choosing Sprinklr and risked the transfer of crucial health data of the citizens to pharmaceutical companies

Later it was also found that the state cabinet and law department were not consulted by the IT department before signing the deal with Sprinklr. After the controversy erupted, IT secretary Shivashankar appeared in front of the media saying that it was his personal decision as the pandemic situation was getting out of control.