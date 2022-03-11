Legislatures forum for debates & discussions, not disruption: Speaker Birla

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Expressing concern over "decline" in dignity and decorum in legislatures, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said these institutions are forum for debates and discussions and not disruption.

Disruptions during the address of the president and a governor are not conducive to the parliamentary tradition, Birla said.

His remarks came days after the address of the West Bengal governor was disrupted by BJP MLAs in the state assembly as they agitated against violence allegedly perpetrated by the ruling Trinamool Congress during the recent civic polls.

In his address to the valedictory session of the third edition of National Youth Parliament Festival here, the Speaker said there should be a wider discussion on bills so that hopes and aspirations of all sections of society could be incorporated in legislations effectively.

According to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla emphasised that public representatives should work diligently to enhance dignity and decorum of the Houses, and said the youth should play an important role by way of dialogue with their representatives on this.

Birla presented awards to the winners of the third edition of National Youth Parliament Festival and conveyed his best wishes to all the participants. PTI NAB SMN

