'Less COVID Testing In Telangana To Keep Numbers Low,' Says Cong; BJP Demands Rapid Tests

The Congress party on Saturday hit out at the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government for carrying out "low" COVID-19 tests in the state. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Chief (TPCC) chief stated that Telangana was falling far behind in testing, with even a small state like Delhi having done over 40,000 tests. Telangana has done only 19,000 tests, as per the TPCC chief. He added that on the contrary, the state government was giving orders to not test people who had died from an untested illness.

Read: Six Fresh Coronavirus Cases Reported In Telangana

"Why the government has passed orders that where ever in a remote area or districts when people die out of illness or some sickness they are saying that they should not be tested for corona, which is surprising. There were orders given to the doctors to not test. They are doing less testing to keep the numbers low. We think this is not the right approach," the Congress leader said.

Read: Policeman Dies When Van Escorting Telangana Returnee Migrants Bus Overturns

'Conduct Rapid Tests'

The TPCC's thoughts were echoed by BJP MLC Ram Chander Rao who said that the KCR government should come up with a proper plan to tackle coronavirus in the state. "The WHO and the ICMR have laid down guidelines to contain the COVID 19. The Central government also came up with certain guidelines that all the state governments should follow," he said.

"There should be a systematic plan on how the COVID patients will be identified. Where and how will the tests be done? Where will they be put for treatment? The Telangana government is not able to come up with any foolproof policy to control the COVID-19," the BJP leader added.

The BJP MLC also stated that there was a need for the Telangana government to conduct rapid tests like other states. "Rapid tests are necessary to identify who is affected with virus and who came in contact with positive patients. But, the state government openly said that they are not going to conduct rapid tests. The Telangana government, like West Bengal, is trying to downplay the COVID-19 influence on the state. We told IMCT that we are doubtful about figures released by the Telangana government," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: COVID-19: Telangana Police Cautions About Fraudsters Creating Fake Aarogya Setu Apps

Read: Telangana: KTR Rao Writes To Union Min Ravi Shankar Prasad Seeking Relief For IT Sector