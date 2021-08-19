'Let Her Dream': Dilip Ghosh Reacts To Sushmita Dev's Remark On Sonia-Mamata Alliance

The Congress party suffered a major jolt in West Bengal after All India Mahila Congress Chief Sushmita Dev quit it to join the TMC. After jumping ships, Dev spilt big beans revealing that the Congress and the TMC, which shared 'common ideologies', were looking to chart a plan together for the 2024 polls. She remarked that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee were working together in this direction.

Reacting to her statement, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh questioned the state of her former party telling her to continue 'dreaming.' Speaking to ANI he said, "Let her dream. What happened to the party with which she was earlier (Congress)?"

Dilip Ghosh's statement assumes significance since Sushmita Dev reportedly left the Congress after being 'miffed' with its performance in the Assam Assembly polls. Here, the BJP-led NDA swept the polls with 75+ despite the Congress' 'Mahajot alliance' with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP. Even in West Bengal, the Congress, which fought the elections along with the CPI(M) and ISF, was wiped out of the state, and failed to win even a single seat from the 92 that it contested.

Sushmita Dev joins TMC

Sushmita Dev joined the TMC in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien on August 16. An MLA from 2011, Dev was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 General Election from Silchar. However, she suffered a shocking defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls at the hands of BJP's Rajdeep Roy. She met the Diamond Harbour MP at the latter's office at the Camac Street in Kolkata after which she was formally welcomed by the Mamata Banerjee-led party to the Trinamool family.

After her exit, Dev opened up on her decision and her relationship with Banerjee saying that her family shared close ties with the latter since the time her father Santosh Mohan Dev commenced his political career. "I have joined the All India Trinamool Congress unconditionally. Because a new relationship can start only with trust. And I have full faith in Mamata Didi. Since 2006 when I was practising in the Delhi High Court, Mamata Di has inspired me. Because I have rarely seen any leader after Independence who fasted for 26 days for farmers," she said.