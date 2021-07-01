'Let Her Interact With 1000 Cadres': Ex-TN CM EPS Rules Out Sasikala's Impact On AIADMK

Unfazed by VK Sasikala's telephonic conversations with AIADMK cadres, ex-Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami asserted that there will be no impact on the party. He was referring to her leaked audiotapes in which she is heard promising a fresh bid to reclaim AIADMK post its debacle in the Assembly polls. Interacting with the reporters in Salem on Thursday, EPS stressed that she has not been a member of AIADMK since 2017 and accused the media of giving unnecessary hype to these conversations.

The former TN CM said, "She is not with the AIADMK and has no contact with the party. It is the media that is giving her more publicity. There is a lot of important news, all that they're not showing. There aren't any vaccines available in many Districts. Where are you showing this? Not just 10, let her interact with 1,000 persons, the 1.5 crore cadre strong AIADMK will not be affected."

Recently, the expelled AIADMK general secretary and 500 unidentified persons were booked under Sections 506 (1) (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 109 (punishment for abetment) of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act. The FIR was registered on AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam's complaint which alleged that he received death threats and abusive calls from Sasikala's supporters after he made a statement against her on June 7. The AIADMK leadership has already warned party cadres against having any connection with the late J Jayalalithaa's aide.

Sasikala's political exile

On January 27, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. But, she was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru only on January 31 as she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. After receiving a raucous welcome on her return to Tamil Nadu, the ousted AIADMK leader declared that she would enter full-fledged politics soon.

However, in a sudden change of stance on March 3, she decided to step aside from politics to ensure that "all followers of Jayalalithaa stay together" to defeat DMK in the TN Assembly polls. In another interesting turn of events on March 24, the then TN Deputy CM O Panneerselvam made a U-turn by hinting at the possibility of re-inducting her in AIADMK. The AIADMK coordinator told a Tamil news channel that he was ready to reconsider his stance on Sasikala's re-entry provided that she accepted the "internal democracy" in the party.

According to him, this decision would be taken on the grounds of "humanity" as she had been with Jayalalithaa for many decades. Maintaining that he did not suspect the expelled AIADMK general secretary of having a role in Jayalalithaa's death, Panneerselvam claimed that he suggested the formation of an inquiry commission so that she is cleared of all charges. Coming days ahead of the state election, OPS' intervention was perceived as a rebuff to E Palaniswami who refused to approve an alliance with the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK.