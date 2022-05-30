Congress leader and popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday, May 29, evening, a day after his security was scaled down. This move introduced by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has been heavily criticised by the Opposition. Following this, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma slammed the Punjab government over lawlessness and termed CM Bhagwant Mann as the 'puppet of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha'.

While demanding an independent NIA probe, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma spoke to Republic Media Network and said, “This Govt reduced the security of 424 people & made the list public, risking their security, just for applauds. Such documents are confidential. Action should be taken against people who broke this rule. We also demanded an independent NIA probe.”

“Ever since this govt came to power, there's lawlessness. Govt isn't being run by CM Mann. It's puppet of Arvind Kejriwal & Raghav Chadha who neither know Punjab nor its sensitivity. We demand that this govt be dismissed,” Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma added.

On the other hand, amid massive political backlash over revoking the security of Sidhu Moosewala, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee staged a massive protest in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines in Delhi on Monday, May 30. Agitated protesters were seen sloganeering against the AAP government in Punjab with placards in their hands.

One of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee workers spoke to Republic Media Network and said, “This is Tanashahi. Punjab has become a deadly state. Anyone at any time can be killed. They intentionally revoked Moosewala’s security which led to his murder.”

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal spoke to reporters and said, “We have come to know that the AN-94 rifle was used to commit the crime. We demand that the Punjab government should be immediately dismissed. CM Bhagwant Mann is not worthy of holding CM's office.” “If Punjab government hadn't taken the wrong decision of withdrawing security of Sidhu Moosewala, then he would've survived. SAD demands a probe by a central independent agency in this case,” SAD president Sukhbir S Badal further stated.

In a demonstration against the Punjabi singer's murder, people staged a massive protest in several regions including Jammu. Furthermore, Congress workers burnt Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's effigy outside the AAP office in Jammu.

Punjab police are now seeking help from Delhi Police

In a major update in the Sidhu Moosewala murder probe, the Punjab police are now seeking help from the Delhi police. According to sources, Sidhu Moosewala’s murder hints at possible links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. The Delhi police special cell is now questioning several gangsters including Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana in connection with Moosewala’s murder, sources told Republic Media Network.

According to inside details of the Sidhu Moosewala murder probe accessed by Republic Media Network, the Delhi police special cell is questioning several gangsters including Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides in connection with the case. The police are looking for all possible links in the case to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang as the group has taken the responsibility for the murder terming it a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera.

In a shocking development on May 29, singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. After joining Congress on December 3, 2021, he contested the Punjab Assembly polls but lost to AAP's Vijay Singla from Mansa by 63,323 votes. At that point in time, his induction created an uproar as he was booked by the Punjab Police in multiple cases pertaining to the promotion of violence and gun culture through his songs, firing an AK-47 rifle at the Badbar police firing range during the lockdown, etc.

Image: Twitter@ANI