WATCH | 'Let Police Do Their Job': Shiv Sena Leader On 'Free Kashmir' Placard Row

Politics

Mumbai Police on Tuesday evening filed an FIR against a woman for holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard at a protest near the Gateway of India over JNU violence.

Updated On:

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday evening filed an FIR against a woman for holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard at a protest near the Gateway of India over JNU violence. Speaking about the issue, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said, "We need to know what the protestor meant by 'Free Kashmir'. Kashmir is already free and is a part of India." She also assured that the police are conducting a normal procedure in which she needs to explain what she tried to convey by the poster. Kayande asserted that its a normal police procedure and no student's career will be ruined. She further said, "let the police do their job".

Published:
COMMENT
