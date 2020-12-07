"Let Rajinikanth Launch Party Agenda": MK Stalin Breaks Silence On Star's Political Entry

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Monday broke silence on superstar Rajinikanth's entry into politics, marking a tough battle for power in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021.

Reacting to Rajinikanth's formally announcing the launch of his political party in January, leader of Opposition MK Stalin said, "Anybody can join politics. Let Rajinikanth launch his party first and say what is his political policy, then I'll comment."

The DMK President also stated that it had come to his notice that "Rajinikanth is having double thoughts about choosing Tamilaruvi Manian as his political advisor."

"Won't affect DMK's vote bank"

As Kollywood actor Rajinikanth announced his arrival in Tamil Nadu politics, DMK MP A Raja said that the superstar's entry will not affect the party's vote bank 'at any cost'.

The party leader asserted that the 'antagonism and antipathy' against the E Palaniswami-led AIADMK government will remain even with the entry of Rajinikanth into politics, which will benefit the DMK.

With the BJP and AIADMK already extending invitations of an alliance to Rajinikanth, A Raja stated that it was 'too early' to comment on possible alliances.

Rajinikanth confirms launch of his political party

Rajinikanth has announced that he would make a formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021.

He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu".

The AIADMK has already extended an invitation to Rajinikanth to form an alliance with Tamil Nadu deputy CM remarking that 'anything could happen in politics.' Wishing Rajinikanth good luck, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam stated that if there were chances, the AIADMK would enter into an alliance with the superstar ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.

