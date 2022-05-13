'Let Them Bark': Akbaruddin Owaisi In Veiled Attack On Raj Thackeray Over Loudspeaker Row

Amid Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray's ultimatum on the loudspeaker row, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has now stirred a fresh row by launching a veiled attack. Lashing out at Raj Thackeray for his ultimatum, Owaisi on Thursday said that people were making statements that are “traps being laid in the name of some people”. Addressing his followers in Maharashtra, the AIMIM leader asked them to ignore those who were “barking”, in an apparent attack on the MNS chief.

In a veiled attack on Raj Thackeray over his demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, Akbaruddin Owaisi, on Thursday, said that people must avoid falling into his ‘trap’. Making strong remarks, Owaisi said that the "job of a dog was to bark". He was addressing a rally in Aurangabad in Maharashtra when he stated that he was not scared by the MNS chief’s remarks.

'Let the dog bark': Akbaruddin Owaisi stirs row with speech in Aurangabad

Addressing the rally in Aurangabad, Owaisi slammed Raj Thackeray and said, “Those who are barking, let them bark. Whatever breed the dog is of, let the dog bark as it wants to. The work of lions is to walk away quietly." Further asserting that he was not scared of anyone, he cautioned the public that, “we should avoid falling into a trap”.

“Understand the sensitivity of the times. They are trying to create a plot and hatch a conspiracy. We should not fall into their trap. Remain silent, let them say what they want. See how I laugh and walk away,” the AIMIM legislator said.

“They only have problems. They think I am scared. Whatever they say, just smile and keep doing your work,” Owaisi added.

It is pertinent to note that before addressing the rally, the AIMIM leader paid a visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, which has since created yet another controversy with the BJP openly attacking him for the same.

Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum

Earlier, Raj Thackeray had run into trouble after he held a mega rally in Aurangabad and made a fiery speech giving an ultimatum on the use of loudspeakers in mosques. Following this, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had expressed disappointment over the statements made by the MNS chief and had slammed the former’s call to recite Hanuman Chalisa in speakers amid the loudspeakers row. The row has now been stirred up again by Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The controversy around the loudspeaker first started in Maharashtra after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double the volume in front of such places of worship. On May 4, Hanuman Chalisa was played at several locations including in the Mumbai local trains, as the police swung into action and detained hundreds of individuals, most of whom were MNS workers.

