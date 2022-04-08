'Let Us Have Some Prestige In Punjab': Congress' Randhawa Tells Top Brass Amid Infighting

As the infighting in Punjab Congress continues to escalate, former Punjab deputy CM and party leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has now accused the Congress top brass of not taking any action. Randhawa was reacting to the recent incident where former party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was challenged by Congress Youth President when he said that the high command must take action. Earlier, Randhawa had slammed the infighting in the party and had said that the indiscipline prevailing in Punjab Congress played a big role in the party’s defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday said that the state party leaders have been asking the top brass to look into the infighting in the state. “We have been begging the high command to look after us and take action. I request them to not make a joke out of us. Let us have some prestige in Punjab,” the party leader said as the party infighting continued to grow.

Meanwhile, speaking about the recent event that saw Navjot Singh Sidhu start a heated argument with party members during a protest, Randhawa said that the leadership must take action in the same. It is noteworthy that Randhawa had earlier slammed Sidhu and others for speaking against the party. He had claimed that the infighting between the party ranks led to the defeat of Congress in the recent elections and had asked party chief Sonia Gandhi and the high command to resolve internal issues in the party.

Sidhu's protest turns into battle with youth president

A clash of words was witnessed between Punjab Youth Congress President Brinder Singh Dhillon and former Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday. It was during a protest carried out by the Congress leaders in Chandigarh against the growing inflation in the state when Dhillon interrupted Sidhu during his speech as the former Congress chief went on to attack his own party leaders. Sidhu, while addressing the protest started by attacking former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and then launched a direct attack on former Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, holding him responsible for the party's defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections.

Furthermore, he also took a dig at the former CM over ED raids on his nephew Bhupinder Singh. Claiming that many of the party leaders are doing a "loot maar" in the state, Sidhu said that he won't take the names of those responsible for the party's defeat. However, in an immediate reaction to this, Congress Youth President, Brinder Dhillon who was also at the protest, started countering Sidhu and challenged him to take the names of the leaders. Following this, a heated argument erupted, due to which the protest had to be called off.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: TWITTER/ PTI