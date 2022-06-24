Letter By Saradha Scam Accused Named Adhikari As Beneficiary, Why No Action: TMC

Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) Sharpening its attack on Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the TMC on Friday asserted that he should be immediately arrested for his alleged involvement in Saradha ponzi scam, further wondering why central agencies never interrogated him during their probe into the case.

Holding out a letter, purportedly written by main accused Sudipto Sen to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, during a press meet, said that Adhikari's name has been mentioned among those who have received financial favours from Saradha Group.

"The letter was sent to the hon'ble court earlier this month; we got the copy very recently. It lays bare the very fact that Suvendu Adhikari had been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Saradha scam, despite not being associated with its various ventures in any way. The CBI should take cognisance of this letter. We wonder why it is not doing so," Ghosh, also an accused in the case, added.

Senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said Adhikari had switched over to BJP from TMC to escape interrogation and action by the central investigative agencies before the 2021 assembly polls.

Roy urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar "to act in an impartial manner to ensure Adhikari gets interrogated in the wake of letter written against him by the main accused of a major scam.

In a similar vein, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said, "Sarada chief admits that BJP's @SuvenduWB had regularly taken money in scam. All washed away after joining Modi-Shah party."

Adhikari could not be contacted for his comments.

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, however, said, "This is a childish attempt by the TMC to divert attention from the embarrassment faced by it in the SSC scam.

"Everyone knows how TMC leaders are embroiled in several scams. They think that troubling Adhikari with such false charges will take the wind out of BJP's sails as an opposition party, which seeks to unmask the corrupt, anti-people TMC. They are mistaken," he added.