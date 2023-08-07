Letter From Karnataka Governor Office Triggers Row Over Graft, Agriculture Minister Reacts

A letter said to be from the Karnataka governor's office that has surfaced refers to allegations of cash being demanded for job transfers in the Congress-run state. The letter in question, said to be from the governor's office, is addressed to Karnataka chief secretary Vanditha Sharma. The letter states that assistant directors and staff of the agriculture department from Mandya, Malavalli, Krishnarajapet, Pandavapura, Srirangapatna and Maddur taluks of Mandiya district were asked for Rs 6-8 lakh each for transfers. The allegations are said to have been made by seven officers.

"I am directed to request you to look into the complaint as per rules and take appropriate action as the authorities have said that they will consume poison along with family members if no action is taken to curb such an evil practice of asking for bribes," the letter, whose authenticity has not been verified, states.

Letter real or fake?

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy has reacted to the allegations made against his ministry. Speaking to the media, Chaluvarayaswamy said, "I don't know much. I have asked the joint director on the same. They say no one has written such a letter. There are many people who keep creating such issues. I have asked officials to inquire about this matter. Our joint directors told me it could be a fake letter. I have asked officials to inquire about this issue. First, we need to inquire whether the letter is fake or real. Then we will order for an inquiry."

BJP takes on Congress after allegations surface

The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit out at the Congress after the letter surfaced. BJP said corruption is rampant in all government departments in Karnataka and the governor's intervention is much needed. Speaking to Republic, Bharatiya Janata Party's SC, ST unit president Chaluvadi Naranaswamy said, "The government, CM and concerned minister should be ashamed of themselves for demanding bribe from officers for transfer."

"We had approached the governor in the past requesting a probe on cash for transfer scam and it's high time that it should be ordered and expose the corrupt ministers who should be asked to resign immediately," Naranaswamy said.

Kumaraswamy on rate of transfers

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy presented a document on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly on July 13, 2023 containing specifics of the rate of transfers from all 31 districts in Karnataka for the posts of joint director of agriculture and deputy director of agriculture. The document states the price of retention is 50-60% of the original transfer price.

Speaking in the Assembly, HD Kumaraswamy said, "Speaker sir, during elections the Congress party had given an advertisement about the corruption by BJP government in newspapers. The Congress had said that Rs 1.5 lakh crore was looted through corruption by BJP. I have got a rate card of a department for transfers and the amount fixed for it which has been sent to the concerned minister."

"I will not reveal the department but will send documents to the speaker and the CM. I am not blaming the minister here, but highlightling corruption. Did you have proof against the previous government when you published their rate card? If you demand proof, I can tell (you) which department this is," Kumaraswamy added.