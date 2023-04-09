LG Claiming Credit For Work Done By Delhi Govt To Clean Yamuna: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of taking credit for the work being done by the city government to reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna river.

Earlier in the day, Saxena visited the supplementary drain in Wazirabad and said, "We are not working for credit but to give clean Yamuna to the people." Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a six-point action plan to clean the river in November 2021 and it "had all the points that the LG is now talking about".

"We prepared plans for cleaning the drains and allocated money for it. The LG goes to the field with the media and tells them that he has got it done. He has been blowing his own trumpet," the minister alleged.

"Such acts do not suit the LG's post. He should focus on his work and improve the law and order situation in Delhi," he said.

Bharadwaj said the LG conducted a field visit and showed the media the technology being used to treat the wastewater in the supplementary drain but "the work was started by the Delhi government".

"His job is not to visit drains but various police stations that come under him. There are 350 police stations in Delhi. He should visit them. But he visits drains where work is going on and claims credit for the work being done by the government," Bharadwaj said.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has never raised the issue but this has been happening," he added.

The minister further alleged that Saxena did not have the constitutional power to allocate money for projects and only the Delhi government could do that.

He also shared a list of various initiatives taken by the Delhi government to clean the Yamuna.

Citing tweets by former water minister Satyendar Jain, Bharadwaj claimed these works had started even before Saxena became the LG.