LG 'illegally' Expelled Delhi Assembly Fellows To Stop Work Being Done In People's Interest: AAP

VK Saxena took charge as Delhi’s L-G on 26 May, replacing Anil Baijal | Photo: PTI
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused Lt Governor V K Saxena of "illegally" expelling fellows of the Delhi Assembly to stop the work being done in people's interest.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that the services of professionals engaged as fellows with the Delhi Assembly Research Centre, whose contracts were terminated by the assembly secretariat, shall continue in their positions till December 6 and stipends paid to them.
Welcoming the decision, the AAP said Saxena was "arbitrarily misusing" his powers.
"Delhi will not be run by those who coerce and misuse their powers. And the fact that LG had expelled the fellows by going against the laws. All of this was a part of his ongoing campaign to stop all the work being done in the interest of Delhi's citizens," the party said in a statement.
The contracts of the Delhi Assembly Research Fellows were terminated on July 5, as per the orders of the Lt Governor. Subsequently, 17 fellows filed a petition in the Delhi High Court.
