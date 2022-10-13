Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cleared and dispatched over 8 proposals for the LG’s approval after the latter shot Kejriwal with two ‘Kartavya Patras’ over inordinate delays. Notably, the work on the redevelopment of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and various stretches related to the Metro construction will now start after a delay ranging from 6 months to 3 years.

The proposals thus sent and 'duly signed' by CM Kejriwal were approved by LG V K Saxena, which included the redevelopment of AIIMS (where all other statutory requirements and clearances had already been approved), construction of various stretches of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, construction of MP flats and a water treatment plant at Chandrawal.

Environment and Forest minister unresponsive on major development works

The work on major infrastructure projects in Delhi had come to a grinding halt as the Environment and Forest minister would not respond to the relevant official approvals required. Significantly, LG had written twice - on August 17 and September 30 over the inordinate and undue delay in clearing the files related to moving the trees and requested the CM to expedite the same.

Post the LG approval, the roadblock on the way to AIIMS redevelopment has been cleared. The proposal was pending since January 2022. Moreover, five files are associated with the construction of Metro corridors, which seeks to decongest the crowded areas of West, South, North, and Central Delhi. These Metro projects include:

Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Majlis Park) of Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor, pending since 2019

Janakpuri to Derawal Nagar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram Corridor, pending since 2021

Pul Bangash to Ghantaghar section of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram corridor, pending since April 2022

RK Ashram to Sadar Bazar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram corridor, pending since April 2022.

Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Khanpur) of Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor, pending since April 2022

In addition to the above projects, other initiatives which will be able to take off now, include the construction of a water treatment plant at Chandrawal in Civil Lines area of North Delhi and construction of flats for the Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi.

Projects still pending approval

However, other projects like the construction of new engineering block and academic complex in IIT Delhi (pending since 2021), the CISF building in Saket (pending since 2021), the construction of road over bridge and road under bridge by MCD at Sultanpuri near Nangloi and construction of the important Dwarka Expressway Phase II, (pending since April, 2022) and the construction of UER-II at NH-34 in Delhi (pending since 2021) are still pending before the Kejriwal government.