LG Writes Letter To Kejriwal, Outlines Factors Behind Delhi Floods

The ongoing surge of the Yamuna River above dangerous levels has prompted Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to address Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a detailed letter. In this communication, Saxena meticulously dissects the root causes that have contributed to the recent floods in Delhi. The analysis, compiled by experts and officials from pertinent agencies, highlights various oversights on the part of the government that have significantly exacerbated the flood situation.

The letter penned by LG VK Saxena to CM Kejriwal delves into several critical aspects that have played a substantial role in intensifying the flooding scenario.

Points stated in the letter:

(a) Discharge from Hathni Kund: In 2019, the discharge from Hathni Kund reached a record high of 8.28 lakh cusec, causing Yamuna's water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) to touch 206.6 metres. Surprisingly, this year's discharge of 3.59 lakh cusec resulted in the river level soaring to an unprecedented 208.66 metres at ORB.

(b) Obstructions along Yamuna: A 22 km stretch of the Yamuna, spanning from Wazirabad to Okhla, is riddled with 18 significant obstructions within the riverbed, hindering the natural flow of water.

(c) Outdated DJB calculations: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) relies on outdated and imprecise level-based discharge calculation tables at the Wazirabad Barrage.

(d) Construction debris obstacles: Failure to effectively clear Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste and debris from bridge construction sites by government departments resulted in blockages that impeded the river's flow.

(e) Man-made velocity reduction: Man-made obstacles significantly reduced the velocity of Yamuna water, prolonging elevated water levels within the city for approximately six additional hours.

(f) Silt accumulation and desilting lack: The Yamuna's accumulation of silt over the years and the lack of desilting/dredging efforts further escalated the flood situation.

(g) Pipeline construction impact: A water pipeline constructed by the Delhi Jal Board across drain no. 12 led to the collapse of the existing bund, causing water to surge into the city around areas like WHO, ITO, and up to the Supreme Court.

In response to these findings, LG VK Saxena proposed an all-encompassing framework of measures to tackle the issue and prevent future flooding incidents:

The letter calls for better coordination, enhanced efficiency, sustainable desilting and dredging, proactive planning, and streamlined ownership of the Yamuna River stream, among other measures. Saxena's comprehensive letter underscores the urgency of these strategies to protect Delhi from the adverse effects of flooding and calls for collective efforts and effective collaboration among various departments.