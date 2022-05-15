'Liar's Badshah': KTR Calls Amit Shah's Corruption Allegations Against TRS Govt Untrue

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called Union Home Minister Amit Shah a 'liar's Badshah after he alleged corruption in the Telangana government. "He is not Amit Shah but a 'Liar's Badshah'. Not even one thing he spoke is true," KTR said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son asked Amit Shah about the work done by BJP in the last eight years and alleged under the current government states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are living on the funds given by other states as tax.

"I agree the Centre gave Rs 1,68,000 crores to the state. But the state has paid Rs 3,65,795 crores to the Centre in the form of taxes. The states like UP, Bihar, and Gujarat are surviving on these taxes. Bharatiya Janata Party is selling the chief ministerial seat for Rs 2,500 crore in Karnataka. What has BJP done in the last eight years?..," questioned KTR.

Slamming the union government, KTR said that the Centre has taken a loan of 100 lakh crores and "they are blaming us for the same". He said that Telangana has taken loans only for development projects and infrastructure.

During his one-day visit to Hyderabad, Amit Shah said that the steering of the vehicle, which is TRS' symbol, is in the hands of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Rao, referring to his party's stand on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act and Article 370, said, "We did not support CAA but supported Article 370 in Lok Sabha. Shah alleged that we were scared of Owaisi for not supporting the bill. It is BJP actually whose steering is in the corporate company's hands."

Amit Shah calls TRS a corrupt government

Speaking at Praja Sangrama Yatra, Amit Shah on Saturday called TRS a corrupt government for not fulfilling any of its promises. He said that the youth of the state will uproot the government for not proving the unemployed allowance.

"You had promised to waive off loans of the farmers up to Rs 1 lakh. It was not waived off. You had promised two-bedroom houses to the people. Let alone giving houses, you did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. He has not fulfilled even one of his promises. I have not seen such a corrupt government in my entire life," Shah had said.