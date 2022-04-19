'Liberals' And 'Seculars' Creating Rift Between Communities: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the so-called 'seculars' and the 'liberals' for creating divisions between the Hindus and Muslims, whereas he added in Assam, in spite of Muslims accounting for 36% of the population, it's common to see people chanting Hanuman Chalisa across the state. In view of the MNS deadline of May 3, Sarma suggested the Maharashtra Government should have promised to provide security without any conditions.

Earlier on Monday, speaking with ANI, Sarma, commenting on the loudspeaker row, said "Our civilisation value has been under attack for a long time," and added loudspeaker is not an essential religious practice and a secular state should remove such irritants."Our civilizational value has been under attack for quite some time. So if there's a genuine demand around exams (to not play loudspeakers), don't play it... in a secular state, it's a duty to shut anything irritant to students/other communities."

MNS ultimatum to Maha state government to remove loudspeakers before May 3

The controversy over loudspeakers erupted after Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray warned the Maharashtra state government to remove the loudspeakers from the Mosques before May 3, else MNS workers will chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Mosques. In response, the government on Tuesday instructed top police officials to initiate action against those on whom cases concerning religious disputes have been filed. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had asked the DGP and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers, which will be issued in a few days.

Moreover, the Home Ministry in Maharashtra on Monday tweaked the rule on loudspeakers saying, starting May 3 loudspeakers at religious places can be used only with permission taken from the relevant authorities. The Nashik administration has come up with a decision to confiscate loudspeakers, used without permission and action will be taken if the decibel level of the loudspeaker is above permissible limits.

The state's director general of police (Rajnish Seth) and Mumbai CP (Sanjay Pandey) will sit together and prepare guidelines (over the use of loudspeakers) for the state. These guidelines will be issued in a day or two. All will have to implement them," he told reporters.

IMAGE : ANI / REPRESENTATIVE